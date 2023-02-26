Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  09:12:28 2023-02-25 pm EST
75.8000 RUB    0.00%
09:50aSyria's Assad meets senior Arab lawmakers in Damascus
RE
09:38aAny China lethal aid to Russia would come at real costs, U.S. says
RE
07:31aChina should be judged by its actions, not words, German defence minister says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China should be judged by its actions, not words, German defence minister says

02/26/2023 | 07:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Annual Munich Security Conference

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Sunday reacted with scepticism to a Chinese ceasefire proposal for the war in Ukraine.

"When I hear reports - and I don't know whether they are true - according to which China may be planning to supply kamikaze drones to Russia while at the same time presenting a peace plan, then I suggest we judge China by its actions and not its words," he told German public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk in an interview.

Pistorius was echoing comments by NATO and the European Commission who both raised doubts on Friday about Beijing's credibility as a mediator after it published a ceasefire proposal.

Beijing offered the proposal on Friday, the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed some elements of the Chinese proposal but said only the country where a war is being fought should be the initiator of a peace plan.

Pistorius underlined it was up to Kyiv to decide when and under what conditions to enter talks with Moscow, and he suggested the same was true for any decision on recapturing the Crimea peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

"I am leaning towards saying, yes, Crimea is Ukrainian territory and it therefore has to be given back," he said in the interview. "But again: This is not a decision that's up to us to take."

Zelenskiy says his troops will eventually drive Russia from all the captured territory, including the Crimea peninsula.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Tom Sims and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
09:50aSyria's Assad meets senior Arab lawmakers in Damascus
RE
09:38aAny China lethal aid to Russia would come at real costs, U.S. says
RE
07:31aChina should be judged by its actions, not words, German defence minister says
RE
07:17aIran rial plunges to new lows amid unrest, international isolation
RE
06:27aAlgeria to reopen its embassy in Kyiv after one-year closure
RE
04:41aFrench defence group Thales to recruit 12,000 staff as orders boom
RE
03:22aMoscow accuses U.S. of attempts to disrupt Russia-Africa relations
RE
02:35aPutin: Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability - state TV
RE
02:01aReuters-schedule/…
RE
01:55aUkraine military says Russian offensive near Yahidne unsuccessful
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral