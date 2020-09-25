Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll News

China suspends seafood imports from two Russian vessels for a month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 11:22pm EDT

China will stop accepting import declarations from two Russian vessels for four weeks, after the coronavirus was detected on the outer packaging and samples of Russian aquatic products.

The customs office on Saturday said the coronavirus was detected by authorities in the eastern coastal province of Shandong.

The two vessels were named as fishing vessel Vladimir Starzhinsky LLC Roliz and transport vessel Crystal Africa.

The restrictions come as China tightens seafood imports from a number of sources due to the coronavirus.

Customs on Friday said it would suspend seafood imports from a Brazilian company for a week after a package of fish tested positive for the coronavirus.

Last week, China suspended imports from an Indonesian seafood producer for one week after a batch of its frozen hairtail fish tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chinese authorities in the northeastern Jilin province had also detected the virus on the packaging of imported squid from Russia last week.

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Wang Jing; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
09/25China suspends seafood imports from two Russian vessels for a month
RE
09/25GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/25Stocks rally to end bitter week; dollar up the most since April
RE
09/25Wheat Falls on Lower Black Sea Prices
DJ
09/25Interview-Hungary's Orban rejects criticism over rule of law, says he is a "f..
RE
09/25Consumer lender Home Credit posts 619 million euro first-half loss, says busi..
RE
09/25Putin says Russia and U.S. should agree not to meddle in each other's electio..
RE
09/25Iran, Russia discussing joint production of COVID-19 vaccine - agencies
RE
09/25What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
09/25Iran, Russia discussing joint production of COVID-19 vaccine - agencies
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group