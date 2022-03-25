Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese foreign minister to see Indian counterpart in surprise meeting

03/25/2022 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits Philippines

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet his Indian counterpart in New Delhi on Friday, India's foreign ministry said, after he arrived in the city unannounced in the first such visit since deadly border clashes in 2020 soured ties.

Wang will meet Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar before noon, a ministry spokesperson told Reuters, without giving further details. Wang is set to fly to Nepal later in the day.

Neither side had announced the visit before Wang landed in New Delhi late on Thursday. Footage from Reuters partner ANI showed him coming out of the commercial airport rather than the defence facility nearby where most foreign dignitaries land.

Wang drew a rebuke from the Indian government ahead of his trip for remarks made in Pakistan this week on the disputed Kashmir region. India and Pakistan rule Muslim-majority Kashmir in part but claim in full, and China has generally stood by close ally Pakistan.

Relations between China and India worsened after a June 2020 border clash in the Ladakh region of the former Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir killed at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers.

The two sides are expected to talk about the border tension as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Both consider Russia as a friendly nation and have rejected Western calls to condemn the aggression from Moscow, which it calls a special military operation.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Krishna N. Das


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:21aSTEEL, IRON ORE TREAD NARROW PATH BE : Russell
RE
12:54aSoybeans set for weekly gain on prospects of upbeat demand
RE
12:40aEU Member States To Jointly Procure Energy Supplies For Next Winter
MT
12:33aMoody's To Withdraw Credit Ratings On Russian Firms
MT
12:30aRussia Explores Renault Plant's Future After Carmaker Suspends Operations
MT
12:28aRussian ex-president says Western sanctions won't sway Kremlin
RE
12:26aRenault Chief Flags 'Very Complex Situation' Triggered By Russia Exit
MT
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/24Japan Feb factory output seen up for first time in 3 months, but outlook less rosy - Re..
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish