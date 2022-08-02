Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:21 2022-08-02 am EDT
59.8000 RUB   -1.56%
10:30aPHX Energy Services Loses Near 3% as Exits Russia
MT
10:20aCold water and dark corridors loom as German state acts to cut energy use
RE
10:06aU.S. adds 25 Airbus planes operated by Russian airlines to export violation list
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Cold water and dark corridors loom as German state acts to cut energy use

08/02/2022 | 10:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Habeck visits companies hit by energy crisis

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German state of Bavaria has agreed ways to cut energy use by 15% between August and the end of March, including turning down thermostats in public buildings, as Europe's biggest economy braces for possible further cuts in Russian gas supplies.

The measures are in line with a European Commission proposal for a 15% reduction across the European Union, which could be made legally-binding if, as feared, Russia turns off the gas.

Germany, which, before Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, had relied on Russia for more than half of its gas, is particularly vulnerable to disruption and has already experienced a drop in supply.

According to a five-point programme approved by Bavaria's cabinet on Tuesday, public offices should be heated to a maximum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius (68°F) and water in bathrooms will not be heated in winter.

The government will switch off lights in the corridors of public buildings and outside them or will adjust them to operate at certain times.

Business trips should be avoided or made by public transport and employees will be allowed to work from home if possible. Public employees and building technicians will be given training on how to reduce energy use.

The aim of the measures in the southeastern region is to help fill the country's gas storage facilities to protect against shortages during the peak demand winter, the state chancellery said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, energy is running out. The state government will therefore save even more," Bavaria's premier Markus Soeder tweeted on Tuesday.

Soeder said the country still needed nationwide ideas to find alternatives to Russian fossil fuels, adding the ruling coalition in Berlin was taking too long.

Last month, Germany's government unveiled energy-saving measures after the country in June moved to the second of three stages of its supply emergency plan.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Riham Alkousaa


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
10:30aPHX Energy Services Loses Near 3% as Exits Russia
MT
10:20aCold water and dark corridors loom as German state acts to cut energy use
RE
10:06aU.S. adds 25 Airbus planes operated by Russian airlines to export violation list
RE
10:05aBritain adds two new designations under Russia sanctions regime
RE
10:00aCanada says imposing further sanctions on Russia
RE
09:54aRussia backs China over 'provocative' Pelosi visit to Taiwan
RE
09:37aCanada says imposing new sanctions on russia that would impact 4…
RE
09:32aLamborghini powers to best first-half ever
RE
09:05aOil Edges Up From a Five-Month Low as OPEC+ Readies to Meet to Set New Production Quota..
MT
09:02aG7 mulling options to restrict profits on Russian oil - statement
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish