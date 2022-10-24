Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
2022-10-25
61.0000 RUB    0.00%
Consequences if Russia uses 'dirty bomb': U.S.

10/24/2022 | 11:21pm EDT
STORY: Price did not detail the consequences Russia would face nor say whether they would be different depending on the type of weapon.

He said the United States has not seen any indication that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon, but that concern over the possible use of a "dirty bomb" was sparked by Russian officials' warnings that Ukraine was preparing to use such a bomb.

"Obviously, in this case, we are concerned that this false allegation could be used as a pretext for further Russian escalation and we've made that concern very clear," Price said, but added the United States has not seen any reason to adjust its own nuclear posture.


