Consequences if Russia uses 'dirty bomb': U.S.

He said the United States has not seen any indication that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon, but that concern over the possible use of a "dirty bomb" was sparked by Russian officials' warnings that Ukraine was preparing to use such a bomb.

"Obviously, in this case, we are concerned that this false allegation could be used as a pretext for further Russian escalation and we've made that concern very clear," Price said, but added the United States has not seen any reason to adjust its own nuclear posture.