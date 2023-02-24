Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  08:08:16 2023-02-24 pm EST
75.9800 RUB    0.00%
02:24aGermany's Scholz says want to deepen relations with India, meets Modi
RE
02:03aG20 finance chiefs differ on debt, Russia-Ukraine war
RE
02:00aReuters-schedule/…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Crowds mark anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

02/24/2023 | 07:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The rallies come as governments from Washington to London to Berlin have said they will stick by Ukraine for as long as it takes, sending aid and advanced weaponry to Kyiv and ratcheting up sanctions pressure on Moscow.

There were no major public events to mark the anniversary on Friday in Russia, which set off fireworks on Thursday for the annual "Defenders of the Fatherland" holiday and held a pop concert on Wednesday attended by President Vladimir Putin.


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:24aGermany's Scholz says want to deepen relations with India, meets Modi
RE
02:03aG20 finance chiefs differ on debt, Russia-Ukraine war
RE
02:00aReuters-schedule/…
RE
01:27aWorld Bank promises 'concessionality' in debt restructuring
RE
02/24G20 fails to reach consensus on Russia-Ukraine war -sources
RE
02/24IMF flags debt restructuring hurdles, says banning crypto should be an option
RE
02/24'Not rational' for China to negotiate outcome of Ukraine war -Biden
RE
02/24Crowds mark anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
RE
02/24Crowds mark anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine 
RE
02/24Germany's Scholz heads to India to tend a new friendship
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral