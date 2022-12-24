Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:43 2022-12-23 pm EST
68.0000 RUB   +1.49%
05:10aCyprus Church picks theologian and chemistry teacher as new leader
RE
03:09aJapan firms to stop insuring ships in all Russian waters -Nikkei
RE
02:15aPutin tells Russian defense industry to up its game
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Cyprus Church picks theologian and chemistry teacher as new leader

12/24/2022 | 05:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Georgios, Cyprus's newly-elected Archbishop stands inside the Agios Ioannis Church, shortly after a secret ballot of the Church's ruling Holy Synod elected him as a new Archbishop in Nicosia

NICOSIA (Reuters) - The Church of Cyprus's ruling body on Saturday elected Georgios, a theologian and former chemistry teacher, as Archbishop of the centuries-old Church, replacing the late Chrysostomos II.

Georgios, 73, will lead the Greek Orthodox Church, which has wide political and social influence on the east Mediterranean island and interests from real estate investments to businesses.

Having read chemistry in Greece and Britain and later taught at high schools, Georgios was elected by a majority on the 16-member Holy Synod.

Custodian of the Church since Chrysostomos's death, Georgios was close to the late Archbishop, who notably recognised the independence of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine from Russia.

It is one of a handful of Orthodox Churches worldwide to do so, even though it triggered a rift within its ranks.

The selection process was among three frontrunners from a Dec. 18 public vote. Georgios came second in that vote, trailing by a wide margin behind Athanasios of Limassol.

Athanasios, viewed as ultra-conservative by detractors but enlightened by supporters, also topped the public vote in the last Archbishop elections in 2006, but was edged out then by manoeuvring from other clerics.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:10aCyprus Church picks theologian and chemistry teacher as new leader
RE
03:09aJapan firms to stop insuring ships in all Russian waters -Nikkei
RE
02:15aPutin tells Russian defense industry to up its game
RE
12/23Japan firms to stop insuring ships in all Russian waters -Nikkei
RE
12/23U.S. Congress passes $1.66 trillion funding bill
RE
12/23Russia begins demolition of bombed Mariupol theatre
RE
12/23Energy Up After Russia Slashes Oil Production, Texas Freezes -- Energy Roundup
DJ
12/23Wall St ends higher, Treasury yields rise after data flurry
RE
12/23US House Passes $1.7 Trillion Government Spending Bill
MT
12/23Inflation 'The Grinch Who Stole Christmas' On Canada Stock Pickers
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish