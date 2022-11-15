Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:01 2022-11-15 pm EST
61.3000 RUB   +1.53%
05:21pCzech lawmakers back resolution calling Russian government 'terrorist'
RE
05:04pEnergy Shares Climb as Oil Prices Rise -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:49pArconic Corp sells its Russian operations for $230 million
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Czech lawmakers back resolution calling Russian government 'terrorist'

11/15/2022 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech lower house lawmakers approved a resolution on Tuesday to designate "the current Russian regime as terrorist", condemning attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure and refusing to recognise Russia's claims to have annexed regions of eastern and southern Ukraine.

The vote was taken before a report of a blast in NATO member Poland. Western allies said they were investigating but could not confirm a report it resulted from stray Russian missiles. Russia's defence ministry denied Russian weapons were involved.

CTK news agency reported 129 of 156 lawmakers present supported the resolution.

Ukraine's parliament chief Russian Stefanchuk thanked the Czech house after the vote.

The Czech Republic has been a strong backer of Ukraine in its fight against the invasion by Russian forces that began in February.

"If Poland confirms that the missiles also hit its territory, this will be a further escalation by Russia," Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Twitter. "We stand firmly behind our EU and NATO ally."

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:21pCzech lawmakers back resolution calling Russian government 'terrorist'
RE
05:04pEnergy Shares Climb as Oil Prices Rise -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:49pArconic Corp sells its Russian operations for $230 million
RE
04:12pA Day For Overcoming Blips On Canada's Stock Market; Desjardins On Weight of Energy Sec..
MT
04:11pCanada in contact with partners after explosion in Poland - foreign ministry spokespers..
RE
03:55pZelenskiy says out of dozens of launches, Russia hits 10 targets
RE
03:51pOil flows on Druzhba pipeline suspended in parts of Eastern Europe
RE
03:32pUkraine's Zelenskiy says Russian missiles hit Poland in 'significant escalation' of con..
RE
03:16pRepublicans on verge of U.S. House majority in midterm elections
RE
03:03pBiden requests $9.25 billion for COVID, $37.7 billion for Ukraine from Congress -offici..
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish