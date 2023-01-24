Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:02:25 2023-01-24 am EST
68.4320 RUB   -0.46%
10:07aEurasia Mining Shares Soar 25% on Nyud Exploration License Update
MT
10:05aECB's Panetta pushes back on March rate hike commitment: Handelsblatt
RE
10:00aCzech presidential candidates seek calmer tone before run-off vote
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Czech presidential candidates seek calmer tone before run-off vote

01/24/2023 | 10:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Czech presidential candidate Andrej Babis attends a news conference, in Prague

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech presidential frontrunner Petr Pavel urged his rival, ex-premier Andrej Babis, on Tuesday to stop fanning war fears while Babis said he would halt rallies due to threats against him and his family ahead of a run-off election this weekend.

After an increasingly testy home stretch of the campaign, Czechs head to the polls on Jan. 27-28 to choose between the two candidates vying to replace Milos Zeman, who has been a divisive figure as president for the past decade.

Czech presidents do not carry much day-to-day executive power but have a say in foreign policy, appoint prime ministers and central bank chiefs, and are powerful opinion makers.

Pavel, a retired general, and Babis were the leading vote-getters in a first round of the election earlier this month, and polling agencies tip Pavel, 61, winning the second round with 53-59% support.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and soaring inflation have dominated the election.

Babis, 68, a billionaire who heads the biggest party in parliament, reported over the weekend that a bullet had been mailed to his wife. On Tuesday, he said he had received a letter threatening his life if he won the election.

"Let's stop the hate, the aggression," Babis told a news conference at which he said he would cancel a planned rally on Tuesday and would have no further campaign meetings.

He said he would still participate in television debates.

Babis, who is backed by Zeman, has sought to label Pavel as a threat to peace and put up billboards declaring "I will not drag Czechia into a war" and "I am a diplomat. Not a soldier".

He has said he is the candidate for peace, promising to hold a summit over Ukraine in Prague.

Pavel objected to Babis's campaigning on Tuesday, posting a Twitter message with "a call to A. Babis".

"As a result of your campaign, the conflict in society has reached a critical level and we must reduce it," Pavel said.

Pavel was a soldier dating back to the Communist era, but rose in the ranks after the 1989 democratic "Velvet Revolution".

In a television debate on Sunday night, Babis caused a stir by saying he would refuse to send troops to defend NATO allies Poland and the Baltics in case they were attacked. He later backtracked on those comments, saying he would respect NATO's mutual defence commitments.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller; Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
10:07aEurasia Mining Shares Soar 25% on Nyud Exploration License Update
MT
10:05aECB's Panetta pushes back on March rate hike commit..
RE
10:00aCzech presidential candidates seek calmer tone before run-off vote
RE
09:56aYellen calls for urgent action to improve food security, climate resilience in Africa
RE
09:45aUkrainian officials dismissed in Zelenskiy's biggest shake-up of war
RE
09:40aUK firms facing "combination" of woes heading into 2023 - Begbies
AN
09:10aYellen calls for urgent action to improve food security, climate resilience in Africa
RE
09:05aOn the one hill with mobile signal, Ukrainian kids build makeshift classroom
RE
09:05aUkraine has enough energy reserves to see out winter despite attacks-PM
RE
09:00aOil Edges Higher as China Demand Hopes Offsets Recession Worries
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish