  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:02 2022-09-22 pm EDT
58.5750 RUB   -4.86%
01:42pNATO says it will never recognize Russia's "sham" referendums in Ukraine
RE
01:41pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Falling Hard This Afternoon
MT
01:21pMany POWs freed by Russia had suffered torture - senior Ukraine official
RE
Czechs will not issue humanitarian visa to Russians fleeing mobilisation

09/22/2022 | 01:45pm EDT
World leaders address the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will not issue humanitarian visas to Russian citizens fleeing mobilisation orders, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Thursday.

Many Russians are trying to leave their country after President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation on Wednesday as Russian forces fighting in Ukraine have suffered heavy losses.

"I understand that Russians are fleeing from ever more desperate decisions by Putin. But those running because they don't want to fulfill a duty imposed by their own government, they don't meet the criteria for humanitarian visa," Lipavsky told Reuters.

His stance was in line with that of fellow European Union members Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, which border Russia, who said on Wednesday that they would not offer refuge to any Russians fleeing Moscow's mobilisation of troops.

One-way flights out of Russia were rocketing in price and selling out fast after Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists.

Finland said on Thursday it was considering barring most Russians from entering the country as traffic across the border from its eastern neighbour "intensified" following Putin's mobilisation order.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish