  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:20 2022-10-11 am EDT
64.2250 RUB   +3.59%
05:32aStocks hit 2-1/2-year lows as chips rout, rate hike worries weigh
RE
05:32aEuropean Midday Briefing: Mood Deteriorates as -2-
DJ
05:32aEuropean Midday Briefing: Mood Deteriorates as Market Worries Mount
DJ
Deadly Russian strikes may have violated international law principles - UN

10/11/2022 | 05:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A military strike in central Kyiv

GENEVA (Reuters) - Russia may have violated principles on the conduct of hostilities under international humanitarian law with deadly strikes on Ukraine on Monday, a spokesperson for the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said.

"We are gravely concerned that some of the attacks appear to have targeted critical civilian infrastructure ... indicating that these strikes may have violated the principles on the conduct of hostilities under international humanitarian law," Ravina Shamdasani told a news conference on Tuesday.

"We urge the Russian Federation to refrain from further escalation, and to take all feasible measures to prevent civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure," she added.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
