  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  08:59:28 2023-03-04 am EST
75.6000 RUB   +1.61%
01:05pSyria mission worth the risk, top U.S. general says after visit
RE
12:09pDeath toll in strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to 11 - officials
RE
11:06aChina's economy, government revamp in focus as parliament set to open
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
Summary

Death toll in strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to 11 - officials

03/04/2023 | 12:09pm EST
Aftermath of a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia

KYIV (Reuters) -The death toll from a Russian missile strike that hit an apartment block in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 11 on Saturday after a woman's body was found in the debris, the state emergency service said.

One child was among those killed in Thursday's early-morning strike on the five-storey residential building, the service said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Officials from the regional administration said in another post that a Russian S-300 missile had hit the building.

In a post on Telegram shortly after the strike, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised to hold Russia accountable.

"The terrorist state wants to turn every day for our people into a day of terror. But evil will not reign in our land."

"We will drive all the occupiers out and they will definitely be held accountable for everything."

(Reporting by Max HunderEditing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2023
