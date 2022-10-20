Defiant Ukrainians wrap up warm to face power outages

*
Ukraine faces power outages after Russian air strikes
*
President asks people to limit energy consumption
*
Some cities announce curbs on public transport
KYIV, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainians turned off domestic
appliances, wrapped themselves in blankets to keep warm and
remained defiant on Thursday as they faced the first nationwide
electricity outages of the war against Russia.
In response to requests by the president and government,
towns and cities restricted power supplies and limited
electricity use so that energy companies could repair power
facilities hit by a wave of Russian air strikes.
Cities including the capital Kyiv and Kharkiv in the
northeast announced curbs on the use of electric-powered public
transport such as trolleybuses and reduced the frequency of
underground trains as winter looms.
"We switched off all electric appliances at home. This must
be treated very seriously. So far we have not used the heater,"
Lyudmila, a 75-year-old Kyiv resident, told Reuters television.
"We bought new duvets, pillows, we are preparing. I do not
know what else to do. I do not think we can buy a generator. I
have no idea how we will keep ourselves warm."
She said she was listening to tips on television about how
to keep warm, and living in hope.
"We bought candles, we hope to buy fuel tablets. I hope
everything will be fine," she said.
Sixty-year-old Olga said at a Kyiv bus stop that she was
ready to travel on foot if public transport was suspended
because of the efforts to conserve energy.
"I guess I might have to walk. It is not far, just one
stop," she said.
Project manager Mikhaylo Holovenko had a candle placed at
the ready in his Kyiv apartment as he charged his phones before
the planned city outages.
"Russians have invaded our country, there is much anger
against Russian leaders and Russian people. But we are ready for
outages. We have candles, we have charged power banks. Ukraine
is charged to win," he said.
MINISTER SEES LOWER CONSUMPTION
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said on Wednesday use
of electricity should be minimised from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and
that temporary blackouts were possible if this was not done.
Zelenskiy, who says air strikes have damaged 30% of
Ukraine's power stations since Oct. 10, urged the public to
limit electricity consumption in his nightly speech to the
nation on Wednesday.
DTEK, a major electricity supplier in Kyiv, told consumers
it would do its best to make sure outages did not last longer
than four hours. But the northeast region of Sumy which borders
Russia said it would go the entire day - from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- without water, electric transport or street lighting.
"We see a drop in consumption," Energy Minister Herman
Halushchenko said. "We see a voluntary decrease. But when it is
not enough, we are forced to bring in forced shutdowns."
The central city of Poltava said police would be out on
patrol to check businesses switch off their lights. Those that
did not would have their power cut off, the city council said.
With a difficult winter looming as the war drags on
following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, the state-run weather
forecasting centre offered a glimmer of hope for Ukrainians.
It said temperatures may be slightly higher than average
this winter and that the probability of long periods of very
cold winter was "very low".
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing
by Timothy Heritage)