  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:43 2022-12-23 pm EST
68.0000 RUB   +1.49%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
Summary

Defiant Zelenskiy gives rallying Christmas message

12/25/2022 | 04:19am EST
STORY: Zelenskiy made his remarks in a video address to Ukrainians who celebrate Christmas in December. Most Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians and mark the occasion in early January.

Speaking 10 months to the day since Russia launched a war that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions more, Zelenskiy said that while freedom came at a high price, slavery would cost even more.

"Even in complete darkness, we will find each other to hug each other tightly. And if there is no heat, we will embrace each other for a long time to warm one another," he said.

"We will smile and be happy, as always. There is one difference - we will not wait for a miracle, since we are creating it ourselves."

The clip, which lasted just under nine minutes, was filmed outside at night with just a few white lights and a Christmas tree in the background.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:47aPutin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
RE
04:19aDefiant Zelenskiy gives rallying Christmas message
RE
02:10aDuma prepares higher taxation for Russians who left country - speaker
RE
12/24Three emergency services workers killed while demining Ukraine's Kherson
RE
12/24Remember the war weary and the poor, pope urges on Christmas Eve
RE
12/24Sanctions to help cut Belarus GDP by 4% in 2022, says PM - Interfax
RE
12/24Ukraine will create its own Christmas miracle, Zelenskiy says in defiant message
RE
12/24Ukrainian servicemen mark Christmas in Bakhmut
RE
12/24Facade all that remains of bombed Mariupol theater
RE
12/24Ukraine says Russian strike kills at least 7 in Kherson 'for pleasure'
RE
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish