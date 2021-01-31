Despite Ukraine ban, Russia gives Sputnik V doses to rebel-held area - media

MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russia has begun supplying its
Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to the rebel-controlled region of
Donetsk in eastern Ukraine despite a ban by Kyiv, a local news
outlet said on Sunday.
Ukraine's government is planning to receive shipments of
Western-made vaccines from February and has prohibited the use
of Russia's Sputnik V.
But it has little control over Donetsk on its border with
Russia, where conflict between Ukrainian troops and
Moscow-backed separatist rebels has killed more than 13,000
people since 2014.
Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk
republic, was quoted by the region's news agency DAN as saying
vaccinations would soon begin thanks to Russian supplies.
"A couple of thousand doses were supplied. Such deliveries
will come on a regular basis," he said. "We are grateful to
Russia that it supports us in every field."
It was not clear which institution supplied the doses.
On Saturday, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF),
which markets the Sputnik vaccine abroad, said it did not supply
the Donetsk or Luhansk breakaway regions.
Pushilin said health workers and teachers were among those
being vaccinated first and free of charge.
There was no immediate reaction from the governments in Kyiv
or Moscow on the DAN report.
