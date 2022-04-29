Deutsche Bank offices searched by authorities - Frankfurt prosecutors

Prosecutors declined to state the reason for the action. It said representatives of financial regulator BaFin were also taking part.

A spokesperson for Deutsche Bank declined to comment. BaFin declined to comment.

Deutsche Bank, under Chief Executive Christian Sewing, has been trying to repair its reputation after a series of embarrassing and costly regulatory failings.

Earlier this week, the bank posted a better-than-expected 17% rise in first-quarter profit as investment banking revenues climbed, but it warned that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hurt annual earnings.

