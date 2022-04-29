Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04/29 05:56:48 am EDT
70.4720 RUB   -3.13%
06:11aIndian refiners seeking 6-mth Russian oil import deal -sources
RE
06:04aFacebook's Meta makes court appeal over ban for 'extremist activities' in Russia - Ifax
RE
05:58aContinental plans price hikes due to $3.7 billion extra costs in 2022
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank offices searched by authorities - Frankfurt prosecutors

04/29/2022 | 06:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Germany's Deutsche Bank headquarters are pictured in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Prosecutors, federal police and other officials are conducting a search at Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, the city's prosecutors said on Friday.

Prosecutors declined to state the reason for the action. It said representatives of financial regulator BaFin were also taking part.

A spokesperson for Deutsche Bank declined to comment. BaFin declined to comment.

Deutsche Bank, under Chief Executive Christian Sewing, has been trying to repair its reputation after a series of embarrassing and costly regulatory failings.

Earlier this week, the bank posted a better-than-expected 17% rise in first-quarter profit as investment banking revenues climbed, but it warned that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hurt annual earnings.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt, editing by Thomas Escritt)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:11aIndian refiners seeking 6-mth Russian oil import deal -sources
RE
06:04aFacebook's Meta makes court appeal over ban for 'extremist activities' in Russia - Ifax
RE
05:58aContinental plans price hikes due to $3.7 billion extra costs in 2022
RE
05:23aNokian Tyres says it is preventing use of Russian factory for war
RE
04:50aBASF Halts IPO Plans for Oil, Gas Unit Wintershall Dea
MT
04:44aMercedes looking at energy options should Russia turn off the gas -CEO
RE
04:20aRussia Offers Dual-Payment Mechanism For Trade With India
MT
04:17aBASF concedes Wintershall Dea IPO is not an option now
RE
04:00aHenkel Shares Tumble After Cutting 2022 Earnings Margin Outlook
DJ
03:39aGas-guzzling German carmakers face uphill struggle to go green
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral