  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Diplomatic path in Ukraine remains open - Blinken

02/13/2022 | 05:04am EST
Blinken's comments came following a 35-minute call with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday.

"The way for Moscow to show that it wants to pursue that path is simple. It should de-escalate rather than escalate. And it should not only talk about seeking a diplomatic outcome, but actually work toward one," said Blinken.

He added that there would be a swift and severe response from the U.S. and its allies, should Russia invade Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin also spoke on Saturday as the U.S. and other Western nations warned a war in Ukraine could ignite at any moment.


All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:11aU.S. says diplomacy still open to end Ukraine standoff with Russia
RE
05:04aDiplomatic path in Ukraine remains open - Blinken
RE
01:33aU.S. staff of OSCE begins pullout from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine
RE
02/12Blinken says risk of Russian invasion high enough to justify U.S. embassy drawdown
RE
02/12Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring swift response
RE
02/12Kremlin says russia has almost finished reviewing u.s. counter-p…
RE
02/12Putin laid out reasons in detail why russia thinks security has…
RE
02/12Kremlin says biden warned of serious possible anti-russia sancti…
RE
02/12Putin gave no indication in Macron call he's preparing invasion - French presidency off..
RE
02/12Thousands march in Kyiv to show unity against Russian threat
RE
More news
