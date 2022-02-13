Diplomatic path in Ukraine remains open - Blinken

Blinken's comments came following a 35-minute call with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday.

"The way for Moscow to show that it wants to pursue that path is simple. It should de-escalate rather than escalate. And it should not only talk about seeking a diplomatic outcome, but actually work toward one," said Blinken.

He added that there would be a swift and severe response from the U.S. and its allies, should Russia invade Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin also spoke on Saturday as the U.S. and other Western nations warned a war in Ukraine could ignite at any moment.