'Direct hit' on Donetsk administration building

10/16/2022 | 10:04am EDT
There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine to the attack.

Donetsk city has been controlled by the Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic since 2014. Russia moved in September to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, in the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century.

Moscow declared the annexations after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and non-representative.

STORY: The main entry into the building was hit and several nearby cars damaged.


10:04a'Direct hit' on Donetsk administration building
09:24aRussia says its forces repelled Ukrainian advances in several regions
09:21aOman says OPEC+ decisions based on purely economic considerations -tweet
04:58aGazprom CEO says gas price cap would lead to supply halt
02:17aDonetsk's city administration building hit by shelling - Russian-backed officials
10/15U.S., Canada deliver armored vehicles to Haitian police to fight gangs
10/15Gunmen kill 11 at Russian military base in latest blow to war in Ukraine
10/15Zelenskiy: Ukraine troops hold key town, Russia firing more missiles
10/15OAPEC Sec Gen says OPEC+ decision to cut oil production 'correct'
10/15Norway police arrest Russian for flying drone amid heightened security
