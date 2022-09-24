Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:21 2022-09-23 pm EDT
56.8700 RUB   -5.05%
11:39aGermany's Scholz seeks to deepen energy partnership with Saudi Arabia
RE
11:37aComplaints about Russia's chaotic mobilisation grow louder
RE
10:39aDisplaced Mariupol residents protest against referendum
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Displaced Mariupol residents protest against referendum

09/24/2022 | 10:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Holding Ukrainian flags and posters, protesters gathered to draw attention to their cause and to state that Mariupol is a Ukrainian city regardless of the referendum's result.

"Today a referendum is taking place in Mariupol. I am strongly against it. It is not needed. How, say, I, a native Mariupol resident, am now able to say 'no' in this ballot? I have no such right. I considered myself, I consider myself a Mariupol resident and I want Mariupol to be Ukraine," said protester Oleh Sukhov.

"We want to support our city and prove to the whole world that Mariupol is Ukraine. And it does not need any referendum, any liberators. We are Ukrainians and we want to live on our Ukrainian land in our hometown", said Yana Koshova, 33, internally displaced from Mariupol.

Russia launched referendums on Friday (September 23) aimed at annexing four occupied regions of Ukraine, drawing condemnation from Kyiv and Western nations who dismissed the votes as a sham and pledged not to recognize their results.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
11:39aGermany's Scholz seeks to deepen energy partnership with Saudi Arabia
RE
11:37aComplaints about Russia's chaotic mobilisation grow louder
RE
10:39aDisplaced Mariupol residents protest against referendum
RE
10:25aMazda discussing ending production in Russia - Nikkei
RE
08:28aFrench MPs want inquiry into alleged Russian party financing
RE
04:00aUkraine ports have shipped around 4.7 million tonnes of food under grain deal - ministr..
RE
03:48aZelenskiy condemns referendums, Iranian drones
RE
02:41aUK says Russia struck dam this week on Siverskyi Donets river
RE
02:03aUk military intelligence-on sept 21-22, russia struck pechenihy…
RE
09/23India's Russian thermal coal imports set to fall for first time in 4 months
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish