Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:20 2022-12-10 am EST
62.6470 RUB   +0.24%
03:43pDonetsk residents exhausted by constant shelling
RE
03:10pUkraine says 1.5 million in Odesa region without power after Russia strikes
RE
02:48pSenior U.S. delegation to visit China in coming days
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Donetsk residents exhausted by constant shelling

12/10/2022 | 03:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "You just can't explain it. Only a person who's been through this can understand," Donetsk resident, Alla, told Reuters. She came to gather the belongings of her friend and neighbour, killed in the shelling.

"People just need some rest in life, that's what we want, that's all. We don't want anything else, neither wealth, nor joy, just to go to bed in peace and wake up in peace, not like I wake up and all these explosions are in my face", Alla siad.

Since 2014, Donetsk has been under the control of Russian-backed separatists, who have accused Ukraine of shelling and targeting civilian infrastructure.

In September 2022, Moscow proclaimed Donetsk and three other regions to be part of Russia after holding referendums denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:43pDonetsk residents exhausted by constant shelling
RE
03:10pUkraine says 1.5 million in Odesa region without power after Russia strikes
RE
02:48pSenior U.S. delegation to visit China in coming days
RE
02:35pEU at odds over gas price cap as 12 countries criticise latest proposal
RE
12:18pRussian drone attacks target power network in Ukraine's Odesa - officials
RE
11:04aUAE official says European ties with Gulf 'should not be transactional'
RE
10:55aOPEC chief says OPEC+ plays instrumental role in supporting market stability
RE
09:14aRomania defuses mine drifting near its Black Sea shore
RE
08:29aRussia wants to turn Ukraine into 'dependent' like Belarus, wife of jailed Nobel laurea..
RE
07:51aEU at odds over gas price cap as 12 countries criticise latest proposal
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish