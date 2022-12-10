Donetsk residents exhausted by constant shelling

"People just need some rest in life, that's what we want, that's all. We don't want anything else, neither wealth, nor joy, just to go to bed in peace and wake up in peace, not like I wake up and all these explosions are in my face", Alla siad.

Since 2014, Donetsk has been under the control of Russian-backed separatists, who have accused Ukraine of shelling and targeting civilian infrastructure.

In September 2022, Moscow proclaimed Donetsk and three other regions to be part of Russia after holding referendums denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.