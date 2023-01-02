Dozens of Russian recruits killed by Ukrainian strike in Donetsk region - source

Jan 2 (Reuters) -
Dozens of Russian recruits were killed in a Ukrainian New
Year's Eve attack on their quarters in the Russian-controlled
part of Ukraine's Donetsk province, a source close to the
Russian-appointed leadership said on Monday.
Footage posted online, which Reuters could not
immediately verify, showed a building purported to be a
vocational college in the mining town of Makiivka reduced to a
field of smouldering rubble.
The Donetsk source, who declined to be named, said:
"According to my information, there are fewer than 100 killed so
far."
Ukraine's defence ministry said as many as 400 Russians
had been killed.
"What is being reported is greatly exaggerated.
Fifty-eight wounded were brought in overnight, which is a lot
for a normal day and not much if you believe the information
about hundreds of dead. It was a site for mobilised Russian
recruits."
Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield account.
The Russian Defence Ministry did not immediately respond
to a request for a comment. In its daily report on Sunday, it
said it had destroyed seven HIMARS rockets fired by Ukrainian
forces, including near Makiivka.
Russia has mobilised since September at least 300,000
soldiers and has been sending them to bolster its faltering
military campaign in Ukraine.
'MASSIVE STRIKE'
Daniil Bezsonov, a senior Russian-backed regional
official in the Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk region,
said the vocational school had been
hit
by U.S.-made HIMARS rockets at around midnight, as people
in the region would have been celebrating the start of the New
Year.
"There was a massive strike on the vocational school
from American MLRS HIMARS," Bezsonov said on the Telegram
messaging app. "There were dead and wounded, the exact number is
still unknown. The building itself was badly damaged."
Igor Girkin, a nationalist and former Federal Security
Service (FSB) officer who helped Russia annex Crimea in 2014 and
then organise pro-Russian militias in eastern Ukraine, said in a
Telegram post at 0908 GMT on Monday that "the number of dead and
wounded runs into many hundreds".
Girkin, who has bitterly criticised Russia's military
failures in Ukraine, said ammunition had been stored in the same
building where the recruits had been accommodated.
"This is not the only such (extremely dense) deployment
of personnel and equipment in the destruction zone of
HIMARS missiles," he wrote. "And - yes - this is not the first
such case."
