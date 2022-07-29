Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  09:37 2022-07-29 pm EDT
62.0500 RUB   +0.89%
Summary 
Most relevant

Dozens of Ukrainian POWs killed in missile strike

07/29/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
STORY: Dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war appear to have been killed in a missile strike that destroyed a prison building on the frontline of the conflict.

This report contains graphic content of the incident.

The Russian and Ukrainian governments are accusing each other of carrying out the attack, which happened in the town of Olenivka. It's part of the Donetsk region held by separatists.

Reuters journalists saw charred human remains at the scene and shell fragments laid out on a bench, although it wasn't immediately possible to find any identifying markings on the fragments.

Nor was it clear where the fragments were collected.

Russia's defense ministry said 40 prisoners were killed and 75 wounded when the facility was targeted by rockets made in the United States. That's according to Russian news agencies.

A spokesman for Moscow-backed separatists said Ukrainian forces attacked after the prisoners of war started talking about crimes conducted by their own military.

"After the Ukrainian captives started sharing the information on the crimes they committed following the orders of their commanders, and that those commanders received the orders from Kyiv, the political leadership of Ukraine decided to use U.S.-produced multiple-launch rocket systems HIMARS to carry out a strike here to veil the crimes that the Ukrainian captives started talking about."

Ukraine's military denies carrying out the strike. It says it was Russian artillery that hit the facility, to hide the mistreatment of prisoners there, and then to blame Ukraine. Ukraine's foreign minister is calling it a war crime.

There was no way for Reuters to immediately verify either version of events.

Ukraine's government has accused Russia of atrocities against civilians throughout the conflict and says it has identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes.

Moscow denies involvement in war crimes and accuses Ukraine of staging them.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:44pDozens of Ukrainian POWs killed in missile strike
RE
05:23pBlinken and Russia's Lavrov have 'frank' discussion about prisoners
RE
04:15pU.S. judge in Russian arms dealer case backs Griner swap; ex-agent balks
RE
04:15pSphere 3D Gets Non-Compliance Notice From Nasdaq
MT
04:15pSoybeans Higher Ahead of Hot Temperatures -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
04:00pJapan's Hayashi says 'logic of brute force' gaining traction in Indo-Pacific
RE
03:53pChicago-Area Business Activity Drops to Lowest Level Since August 2020
MT
03:15pJapan's Hayashi says 'logic of brute force' gaining traction in Indo-Pacific
RE
02:02pAs U.S. defends Ukraine at U.N., China warns against challenge over Taiwan
RE
01:55pBlinken 'pressed' Kremlin to accept U.S. offer on prisoners
RE
More news
