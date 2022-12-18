Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:18 2022-12-18 pm EST
64.0000 RUB    0.00%
Drone video shows battle in Ukraine's Bakhmut

12/18/2022 | 10:37am EST
STORY: Several explosions were seen in the video, with buildings destroyed or on fire. The video source said Russia was "destroying civilian infrastructure with artillery and mortars".

The location of the video was verified by buildings and road layout which matched satellite photography of the area. Reuters was not able to independently confirm the date the video was filmed.

Bakhmut, with a population of 80,000 people before Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, has become a symbol of the grinding warfare playing out along much of the eastern front, where enemy positions have rarely budged more than a few hundred meters in recent weeks.

Military experts say the city appears to be of little strategic value to either side, but Russian forces including mercenaries fighting for the Wagner group have in recent days intensified their bombardment.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:54pKissinger calls for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kyiv dismisses his proposal
RE
12:33pBack bailout or risk losing it all, Uniper boss tells shareholders
RE
11:38aUnit of Siberian oil and gas condensate field catches fire
RE
11:35aFrontline Bakhmut residents venture out for supplies
RE
11:17aEU considers lower gas price cap in hunt for Monday deal
RE
10:37aDrone video shows battle in Ukraine's Bakhmut
RE
08:07aAustralia revises up resources export earnings to $308 billion for FY23
RE
07:01aVote for me! Cyprus clerics scramble to get public vote
RE
07:01aRobotic arm to inspect leaky Soyuz spacecraft, Russia says
RE
04:15aMajority of Japanese oppose raising taxes to fund military expansion -Kyodo
RE
More news
