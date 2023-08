STORY: Russia's Defence Ministry said in a post on Telegram that its forces had thwarted "an attempted terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime" and downed two drones in the suburbs west of the city centre.

It added that the military's anti-aircraft interference caused a third drone to crash out of control into the non-residential building in the capital's business district.

One unidentified witness said his group was going to see the buildings that were struck in the Sunday attack, when they heard an explosion and immediate ran. The witness described the large shards of glass falling and smoke rising from the building.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said no injuries were reported.