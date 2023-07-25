JERUSALEM-Israel's Parliament passed a divisive judicial overhaul, defying months of protests and plunging the country further into a political crisis that has exposed rifts over its identity and raised fears about its national security.

The law's passage on Monday by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition-without any opposition support-marks a pivotal juncture for Israeli society, setting up a potential showdown with the country's Supreme Court, the institution whose power the law was designed to curb. It presents a decisive moment for thousands of military reservists who have said they would quit and the business, union leaders and medical professionals who have threatened mass work stoppages.

Russia Attacks Ukrainian Grain Terminal, Blames Kyiv for Fresh Drone Strikes

Airstrikes between Russia and Ukraine escalated sharply Monday, with Russia attacking a Ukrainian grain terminal on the border with Romania, while Ukraine unleashed a wave of drones on Moscow and Crimea, Russian officials said, hitting an arms depot on the Black Sea peninsula.

Russia's strike on the Ukrainian port of Reni, on the Danube River, follows a series of similar attacks on ports and storage facilities along the Black Sea coast. The attacks were intended in part to curb Ukraine's grain exports after Moscow pulled out of a pact allowing safe passage of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, primarily to markets in Africa and the Middle East. Russian drones and missiles bombarded Odesa's main port in the aftermath of Russia's withdrawal from the deal, with Monday's attack on Reni pushing grain prices higher and bringing the conflict closer to Romania, a North Atlantic Treaty Organization member, which shares a river border with Ukraine.

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

05:00/FIN: Jun Labour force survey, incl unemployment

06:00/NOR: 2Q Business tendency survey

06:00/SWE: Jun PPI

08:00/POL: Jun Unemployment

08:00/GER: Jul Ifo Business Climate Index

10:00/UK: Jul CBI Industrial Trends Survey

12:00/HUN: Jul Hungarian interest rate decision

13:00/BEL: Jul Business Confidence Survey

23:01/UK: REC JobsOutlook survey

