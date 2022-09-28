Advanced search
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  07:24 2022-09-28 am EDT
58.2850 RUB   +0.23%
07:26aEnel CEO Says Nord Stream Gas Leaks An Attempt To Exploit Energy Market
MT
07:07aGerman Navy To Help Investigate Nord Stream Pipeline Damage Amid Sabotage Suspicions
MT
07:06aEU countries at odds over possible gas price cap
RE
Summary 
Most relevant

EU countries at odds over possible gas price cap

09/28/2022 | 07:06am EDT
Illustration shows natural gas pipeline and EU flag

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union countries were at odds on Wednesday over whether to cap gas prices in the bloc, with France, Belgium and 13 other states stepping up their call for the move opposed by Germany and others.

Eyes were on the EU executive European Commission, which was expected to present an analysis on the feasibility of the bloc capping gas prices during a meeting of diplomats from the 27 EU member states on Wednesday.

The Commission's document would not include legal proposals, sources said, but rather present an assessment of options countries could use to tackle high gas prices, which are stoking record inflation across the bloc and threatening a recession.

A group of 15 countries including France, Italy, Spain and Poland urged the Commission on Tuesday to propose a price cap on all wholesale gas transactions to help rein in surging prices.

On Wednesday, Belgium's energy minister suggested the measure could be designed as a "flexible price corridor".

"To tackle the high gas prices, it is crucial to address the price volatility without jeopardising security of supply," Tinne Van der Straeten said in a tweet.

But with Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark among those arguing that a gas price cap would harm efforts to contain Europe's energy crunch, there were doubts as to whether any potential proposal could win sufficient support to become law.

The 15 countries behind the letter would not have a big enough majority to approve a new EU law without support from others - setting up a potential clash among member states if the Commission were to propose a gas price cap in future.

Those reluctant say capping prices could leave countries struggling to secure supply in competitive international markets this winter - concerns also raised by the Commission itself.

Discussions on possible price caps will continue at a Friday meeting of EU energy ministers, who are also set to approve a package of measures proposed by Brussels last week to contain surging energy prices, including windfall profit taxes on energy firms.

Russia has slashed gas deliveries to Europe following its invasion of Ukraine. Russia's two Nord Stream pipelines, built to carry gas to Europe, were damaged this week, with EU suspecting sabotage as leaks spewed greenhouse gas emissions into the Baltic Sea.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; editing by Gabriela Baczynska and Jason Neely)

By Kate Abnett


© Reuters 2022
