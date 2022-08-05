Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:01 2022-08-05 am EDT
60.5000 RUB   -2.17%
11:19aAfrica to bear brunt of Ukraine crisis, 40 million people worldwide face food insecurity, says U.S
RE
11:14aIndia's Petronet delays plan for 1mtp LNG deal amid high prices
RE
10:59aEU countries rubber-stamp emergency gas cuts, Poland and Hungary oppose
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

EU countries rubber-stamp emergency gas cuts, Poland and Hungary oppose

08/05/2022 | 10:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows natural gas pipeline and EU flag

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union countries formally adopted the bloc's emergency plan to curb gas use on Friday, as they attempt to save fuel for a winter of uncertain Russian supplies, despite Poland and Hungary both opposing the final law.

EU countries last week struck a deal to reduce their gas demand, to attempt to fill gas storage and prepare for a possible full Russian cut-off. The agreement asks all EU countries to voluntarily cut gas use by 15% this winter and could make the cuts binding in a supply emergency, albeit with numerous opt-outs for some countries and industries.

EU countries on Friday formally approved the law that will put this deal into action. All countries except for Hungary and Poland approved the law, according to a document published by the Czech Republic, which currently chairs EU country negotiations.

Before it invaded Ukraine, Russia provided 40% of EU gas. Moscow has since slashed gas flows to Europe, making it harder for EU states to fill storage ahead of winter, and prompting many to race to buy non-Russian fuel and take steps to limit their gas demand.

Hungary, which is in talks to buy more gas from Russia, was the only country to oppose the deal last week and questioned the legality of EU rules that affect a country's national energy mix or energy security.

Poland also opposed the final law, despite supporting the deal last week. Poland described the legal basis for the law as "defective", and said decisions affecting the energy mix of member states should be taken with unanimous approval from all countries.

Their opposition did not derail the plan, which needed support from a reinforced majority of 15 countries to become law.

The European Commission is also "urgently assessing" the possibility of introducing gas price caps, it said in a statement, without elaborating on what form such a cap would take.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Christina Fincher)

By Kate Abnett


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
11:19aAfrica to bear brunt of Ukraine crisis, 40 million people worldwide face food insecurit..
RE
11:14aIndia's Petronet delays plan for 1mtp LNG deal amid high prices
RE
10:59aEU countries rubber-stamp emergency gas cuts, Poland and Hungary oppose
RE
10:33aRussia may limit seed imports -Interfax
RE
10:26aEXPLAINER : What are the snags in Germany's gas levy on consumers?
RE
10:06aJapan remains open to dialogue with China -Japan foreign minister
RE
09:35aErdogan says Turkey-Russia delegation meetings fruitful
RE
09:22aRouble steadies, stocks down ahead of return of some foreign investors
RE
09:02aOil Rises Off Six-Month Lows as the US Reports a Much Stronger than Expected Rise in Em..
MT
09:02aSwiss gold sector lobby seeks clarity on banning Russian imports
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish