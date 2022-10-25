EU countries try to map out path to gas price cap

Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
2022-10-25
61.0000 RUB    0.00%
10/25/2022 | 12:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Gas meter is pictured at a home in Bad Honnef near Bonn

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union energy ministers will discuss a bloc-wide gas price cap on Tuesday, attempting to navigate their next steps although it is likely to be weeks before any final decisions.

With no legal proposal for a price cap on the table yet, ministers meeting in Luxembourg are expected to debate the principles of how an EU gas price limit could work, as well as possible drawbacks.

Europe has been scrambling to tame high energy prices after Russia slashed gas supplies following its invasion of Ukraine - sending gas prices skywards and pushing European power prices to record levels in August.

But gas costs have tumbled far below that level in recent days, amid mild weather and as countries have filled storage tanks. Some EU diplomats suggested this could dampen momentum to cap energy costs.

The European Commission last week asked for countries' approval to draft a proposal for a price limit on trades at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) Dutch gas hub, which could be triggered if prices spiked. A few days later, EU country leaders requested "concrete decisions" from their ministers and Brussels on this idea.

EU diplomats said Tuesday's talks could give the Commission the green light on that proposal, but some said countries were seeking more details on how the potential price cap would work.

"It will not be a couple of days," one senior EU official said, adding it what not yet clear when Brussels would make a firm proposal.

Any proposal would need to be negotiated by EU countries, possibly with the aim of approving it at an emergency meeting of energy ministers in November.

Ahead of Tuesday's talks, the EU Commission shared a document with countries that cautioned against another type of price cap, for gas used to generate power, which it said could cause an increase in gas use.

The benchmark Dutch front-month gas contract traded at a low of 93.35 euros/MWh on Monday, its lowest level since June, although still far higher than prices in 2021.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Additional reporting by Susanna Twidale and Josie Kao)

By Kate Abnett


© Reuters 2022
