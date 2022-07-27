Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:01 2022-07-27 am EDT
60.3500 RUB   +0.51%
05:13aElior's reassuring third-quarter performance boosts shares
RE
05:07aEU court backs EU ban on Russia Today
RE
05:05aEu court upholds eu ban on russia today…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

EU court backs EU ban on Russia Today

07/27/2022 | 05:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - Europe's second-top court on Wednesday upheld a European Union ban on Russian state-controlled media outlet Russia Today imposed in March due to its systematic disinformation over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The Grand Chamber of the General Court dismisses RT France's application for annulment of acts of the Council, adopted following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, temporarily prohibiting that organisation from broadcasting content," the Luxembourg-based General Court said.

The case is T-125/22. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:13aElior's reassuring third-quarter performance boosts shares
RE
05:07aEU court backs EU ban on Russia Today
RE
05:05aEu court upholds eu ban on russia today…
RE
05:01aEUROPE GAS-Dutch gas prices hit 4-month intraday high on further Nord Stream 1 cuts
RE
04:43aIran to start accepting Russian Mir payment cards soon -official
RE
04:21aItaly's UniCredit Lifts FY22 Guidance As H1 Trading Improves
MT
04:10aRussian rouble steadies vs dollar after hitting over 2-week lows
RE
04:08aFuel oil stored in ships near Singapore to rise on more Russian supplies
RE
04:05aUkraine aims for $15-20 bln IMF loan by year-end -central bank governor
RE
04:03aItaly's Eni to receive lower gas volumes from Gazprom on Wednesday
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish