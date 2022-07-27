EU court backs EU ban on Russia Today

BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - Europe's second-top court on
Wednesday upheld a European Union ban on Russian
state-controlled media outlet Russia Today imposed in March due
to its systematic disinformation over Russia's invasion of
Ukraine.
"The Grand Chamber of the General Court dismisses RT
France's application for annulment of acts of the Council,
adopted following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine,
temporarily prohibiting that organisation from broadcasting
content," the Luxembourg-based General Court said.
The case is T-125/22.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)