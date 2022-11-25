EU demands rapid fix from U.S. to green subsidy law

BRUSSELS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - European Union ministers
warned on Friday that time was running out to change
Washington's plans to grant consumer tax credits for
U.S.-produced electric vehicles and other green products.
The EU argues the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, to
take effect in January, could make the United States a world
leader in the electric vehicle market at Europe's expense. It
wants an exception to be made for EU products, as has already
been agreed for Canadian and Mexican goods.
Czech industry and trade minister Jozef Sikela said all 27
EU members were concerned and agreed the issue needed to be
resolved quickly.
The two sides launched a joint taskforce in early November
to address the issue.
EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told a news
conference that he and EU tech chief Margrethe Vestager would
assess progress when they meet U.S. counterparts at the U.S.-EU
Trade and Technology Council (TTC) on Dec. 5.
"These are no easy discussions, but they must produce
concrete solutions," he said, adding that in the current
geopolitical context, with Russia's war in Ukraine, partners
should build alliances in important sectors such as renewables
and batteries.
Some ministers earlier expressed hope for a solution by the
Dec. 5 meeting, but Dombrovskis said the taskforce would need to
continue its work beyond then.
Dutch trade minister Liesje Schreinemacher said a fully
fledged trade war was in no one's interest.
"We didn't discuss a deadline, we need time to get out of
this situation," she said.
Swedish counterpart Johan Forssell said the time frame was
tight.
"We cannot wait too long until we make a decision... So I
think the need for action will be pretty soon," he said.
French minister Olivier Becht said the U.S. green transition
should allow for fair competition, rather than breach World
Trade Organization rules and trigger a subsidy race. The act
could face a test at the WTO, although no member has yet brought
a formal challenge.
"Is there then a concrete course towards answering the EU's
wishes or will we unfortunately be falling short. And if we fall
short, we will have to put other options on the table," he said.
