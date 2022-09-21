EU foreign ministers to meet on Putin's threats on Wednesday

Advanced search
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting in New York later on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of Russians to fight in Ukraine.

The foreign ministers are in New York for the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell said Putin's announcement - which included moves to annex swaths of Ukrainian territory and a threat to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia - showed panic and desperation.

"The ministers have to discuss this threat, to reiterate the continuing support to Ukraine and to alert the international community about the unacceptable situation in which Putin is putting all of us," Borrell told reporters.

He said the ministers would discuss continuing military support for Ukraine and further possible sanctions on Russia.

"It's clear Russia wants to destroy Ukraine," Borrell said. "We will not be intimidated."

Borrell said that while the EU is supporting Ukraine, it is "not participating in the war, we are not belligerent." He said he has no plans to meet Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov while they are both in New York this week.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols and John Irish; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Michelle Nichols and John Irish


© Reuters 2022
