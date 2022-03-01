Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

EU in talks with U.S. on possibly expanding airspace ban for Russian carriers

03/01/2022 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS, March 1 (Reuters) - European Union officials are speaking with their United States counterparts about extending the current airspace bans imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.

Airlines are bracing for potentially lengthy blockages of key east-west flight corridors after the European Union and Moscow issued tit-for-tat airspace bans. Washington has not ruled out similar action in response to what Russian President Vladimir Putin has called "a special military operation."

"Yes, there are discussions with the U.S. on what measures they will adopt," the official told reporters, adding that it was too early to assess the impact of the bloc's airspace ban.

Global supply chains, already hit hard by the pandemic, face increasing disruption and cost pressure by the closure of the skies which will affect over a fifth of air freight.

Hardest hit are likely to be Russian carriers, which make up approximately 70% of the flights between Russia and the EU, the official said.

"On a daily basis, there are approximately 300 flights per day from Russian carriers into the EU ... or overflying the EU," he said, far more than the 50 flights per day by EU airlines to Russia and the 90 flights overflying its territory to Asia by European companies.

The EU official said the measures also target Russian oligarchs who may be tempted to circumvent the air space ban.

"The measures apply to Russian nationals even if they have double nationalities, they will be covered by those. And it doesn't matter whether they are EU residents, if they are Russian nationals, they will be covered," he said.

"Russian nationals or a Russian company cannot charter, own or control a plane that will be flying into the EU, out of the EU or overflying the EU. So that's the rule." (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
10:32aBritain's Centrica to exit Russia gas supply agreements
RE
10:26aDraft IAEA resolution on Ukraine condemns Russian invasion
RE
10:25aAirline SAS reroutes, pauses flights to Asia due to Russia ban
RE
10:21aEU in talks with U.S. on possibly expanding airspace ban for Russian carriers
RE
10:20aRussian oil trade in disarray over sanctions, ships turned back
RE
10:13aLaw firms cut ties with Russian clients as sanctions bite
RE
10:11aICE Canola Continues Higher Tuesday Morning
DJ
10:10aNokia Pauses Deliveries to Russia
DJ
10:09aUkraine appeals for more help from Israel, which eyes ties to Moscow
RE
10:03aCommodity-linked gains, upbeat GDP data lift Toronto index
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish