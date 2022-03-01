EU in talks with U.S. on possibly expanding airspace ban for Russian carriers

BRUSSELS, March 1 (Reuters) - European Union officials are
speaking with their United States counterparts about extending
the current airspace bans imposed on Russia following its
invasion of Ukraine, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.
Airlines are bracing for potentially lengthy blockages of
key east-west flight corridors after the European Union and
Moscow issued tit-for-tat airspace bans. Washington has not
ruled out similar action in response to what Russian President
Vladimir Putin has called "a special military operation."
"Yes, there are discussions with the U.S. on what measures
they will adopt," the official told reporters, adding that it
was too early to assess the impact of the bloc's airspace ban.
Global supply chains, already hit hard by the pandemic, face
increasing disruption and cost pressure by the closure of the
skies which will affect over a fifth of air freight.
Hardest hit are likely to be Russian carriers, which make up
approximately 70% of the flights between Russia and the EU, the
official said.
"On a daily basis, there are approximately 300 flights per
day from Russian carriers into the EU ... or overflying the EU,"
he said, far more than the 50 flights per day by EU airlines to
Russia and the 90 flights overflying its territory to Asia by
European companies.
The EU official said the measures also target Russian
oligarchs who may be tempted to circumvent the air space ban.
"The measures apply to Russian nationals even if they have
double nationalities, they will be covered by those. And it
doesn't matter whether they are EU residents, if they are
Russian nationals, they will be covered," he said.
"Russian nationals or a Russian company cannot charter, own
or control a plane that will be flying into the EU, out of the
EU or overflying the EU. So that's the rule."
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)