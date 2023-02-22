Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
2023-02-22
75.6656 RUB   +1.37%
11:00aFinland and Sweden are heading into NATO 'hand-in-hand', Finnish president says
RE
10:53aEU members fail to agree on new Russia sanctions, further talks on Thursday - sources
RE
10:45aSpain to send six 2A4 Leopard tanks to Ukraine -defence minister
RE
EU members fail to agree on new Russia sanctions, further talks on Thursday - sources

02/22/2023 | 10:53am EST
FILE PHOTO: A European Union flag flutters outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU countries failed on Wednesday to agree on new sanctions against Russia meant to be in place for the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Friday, diplomatic sources in the bloc's hub Brussels said.

The proposed package includes trade curbs worth more than 10 billion euros, according to the bloc's chief executive, including a ban on EU imports of Russian rubber. It would also bar EU exports to Russia of tech equipment and spare parts Moscow might use on the battlefield.

The Brussels-based executive also wants the 27 EU countries to better track Russian assets on their soil as the bloc seeks ways to use them to help rebuild Ukraine from the war. Some countries, however, pushed back against the spectre of facing fines for failing to report, according to the sources.

"There are several issues outstanding, including on rubber and reporting obligations," said one of the sources, who all spoke under condition of anonymity due to the confidentiality of the negotiations among the bloc.

More talks among Brussels representatives of EU member countries were due on Thursday, said the sources.

"We remain confident that an agreement will be reached quickly tomorrow," said another EU diplomat, adding it would then be formally finalised on Friday.

(Additional reporting by Kate Abnett, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Nick Macfie)

By Gabriela Baczynska


© Reuters 2023
