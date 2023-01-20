Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  07:16:50 2023-01-20 am EST
68.5582 RUB   -0.34%
07:24aIKEA sees higher demand in Europe driven by home furnishings - CEO
RE
07:18aFed's Brainard Lends Support to Slowing Pace of Interest-Rate Rises
DJ
07:10aBulgaria to almost double natural gas storage capacity
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

EU's Borrell: Europe prepared to provide heavy tanks to Ukraine

01/20/2023 | 07:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EU leaders meet in Brussels

MADRID (Reuters) - Some European countries are prepared to send heavy tanks to Ukraine, the bloc's chief diplomat said on Friday, adding that he hoped the decision to provide them will be made at the defence ministers' talks at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

NATO and defence leaders from roughly 50 countries were meeting on Friday at Ramstein, the latest in a series of arms-pledging conferences since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 11 months ago.

The main focus at the talks is on whether Germany will allow the re-export to Ukraine of its Leopard 2 tanks, which are used by armies across Europe.

"This is the discussion that will take place in Ramstein today, where the EU will be represented. We have to give Ukraine the arms necessary not only to repel, which is what they're doing, but also to regain terrain," Josep Borrell told reporters in Madrid, referring to Ukraine's battle against Russia's invasion of the country.

"I think Ukraine needs the combat arms and heavy tanks that it has asked for and some European countries are prepared to give and I hope that is the decision that is taken," he added.

Ukraine said it expected strong decisions from NATO and other countries at the meeting on Friday, warning that Russia was seeking to reenergise its war effort.

(Reporting by Belén Carreño; Writing by David Latona; Editing by Inti Landauro and Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
07:24aIKEA sees higher demand in Europe driven by home furnishings - CEO
RE
07:18aFed's Brainard Lends Support to Slowing Pace of Interest-Rate Rises
DJ
07:10aBulgaria to almost double natural gas storage capacity
RE
07:09aDavos 2023: Big oil comes in from the cold on energy transition
RE
07:06aEU's Borrell: Europe prepared to provide heavy tanks to Ukraine
RE
07:01aYellen says Russian oil price cap could save African countries $6 billion annually
RE
07:00aWintershall: Participation in Nord Stream 2 made sense at the time
DP
06:46aEuropean Natural Gas Prices Drop Amid Ample Inventories, Strong LNG Imports, ANZ Bank S..
MT
06:45aThird floating LNG terminal arrives in Germany
RE
06:32aUkraine allies summit opens, pressuring for tanks
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish