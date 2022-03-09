Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Summary 
Summary

EU says Russia reports of biolabs in Ukraine likely disinformation

03/09/2022 | 11:14am EST
FILE PHOTO: EU flags are seen outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union said on Wednesday it doubted the credibility of Russian government claims it had uncovered a militarybiological programme in Ukraine, saying that Moscow had a history of spreading disinformation about biological weapons.

"The credibility of information provided by Kremlin is in general very doubtful and low," EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said.

"Russian disinformation has a track record of promoting manipulative narratives about biological weapons and alleged 'secret labs'," he said, adding that the EU was not aware of any Ukrainian laboratories not in line with international law.

In recent days, Russia has accused Ukraine of having tried to develop biological or nuclear weapons. On Wednesday, the Kremlin said Washington must explain "Ukrainian biological weapons labs".

A Ukrainian presidential spokesperson said: "Ukraine strictly denies any such allegation."

(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
