EU to sanction more Russian oligarchs, Belarus banks over Ukraine invasion -sources

BRUSSELS, March 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission has
prepared a new package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus
over the invasion of Ukraine that will hit additional Russian
oligarchs and politicians and three Belarusian banks, three
sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
The sanctions, to be discussed by EU ambassadors on Tuesday
at a meeting starting at 1400 GMT, will ban three Belarusian
banks from the SWIFT banking system and add several oligarchs
and Russian lawmakers to the EU blacklist, which already
includes many, the sources told Reuters.
The new sanctions package also bans exports from the EU of
maritime technology to Russia, and provides guidance on the
monitoring of cryptocurrencies to avoid their use to circumvent
EU sanctions, the sources said.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, Jan
Strupczewski and John Chalmers
Editing by Catherine Evans)