EU to sanction more Russian oligarchs, Belarus banks over Ukraine invasion -sources

03/08/2022 | 05:02am EST
BRUSSELS, March 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission has prepared a new package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine that will hit additional Russian oligarchs and politicians and three Belarusian banks, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The sanctions, to be discussed by EU ambassadors on Tuesday at a meeting starting at 1400 GMT, will ban three Belarusian banks from the SWIFT banking system and add several oligarchs and Russian lawmakers to the EU blacklist, which already includes many, the sources told Reuters.

The new sanctions package also bans exports from the EU of maritime technology to Russia, and provides guidance on the monitoring of cryptocurrencies to avoid their use to circumvent EU sanctions, the sources said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, Jan Strupczewski and John Chalmers Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
