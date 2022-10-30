Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:37 2022-10-29 am EDT
61.5000 RUB    0.00%
EU urges Moscow to revoke suspension of Ukraine grain deal

10/30/2022 | 04:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Wheat harvesting in Kyiv region amid Russia's attack on Ukraine

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union on Sunday called on Russia to reverse its decision to pull out of a U.N.-brokered deal that enabled Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea amid a global food crisis.

"Russia's decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risk the main export route of much needed grain and fertilisers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter.

"The EU urges Russia to (reverse) its decision."

In a move that provoked international outrage, Moscow on Saturday said it was suspending participation in the Black Sea deal, which has sought to avert famine and tame inflation, in response to what it called a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
