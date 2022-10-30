EU urges Moscow to revoke suspension of Ukraine grain deal

"Russia's decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risk the main export route of much needed grain and fertilisers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter.

"The EU urges Russia to (reverse) its decision."

In a move that provoked international outrage, Moscow on Saturday said it was suspending participation in the Black Sea deal, which has sought to avert famine and tame inflation, in response to what it called a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; editing by John Stonestreet)