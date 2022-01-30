Elderly Ukrainians left behind in bombed-out village

Elderly couple Kateryna and Dmytro Shklyar are among the last residents of Nevelske.

The village is near the frontlines in Ukraine's east, where years of fighting have left them without running water, electricity or neighbors.

The Shklyars rely on the Ukrainian military and aid workers to deliver basic goods.

Their neighborhood is mostly made up of destroyed houses.

(KATERYNA): "It can't get any worse. Nothing can be worse than this. If it could be worse, it would. It is as bad as it can be. How can one survive like this? He is 86 and I am 76 years old. And we live having nothing. Well, we have of course our own potatoes, carrots and onions but that's all we have."

Nevelske sits some 15 miles from Donetsk - the biggest city in the contested Ukrainian region where Russia has backed separatist rebels fighting government troops since 2014.

The conflict has killed 15,000 people to date.

As it stands, the Shklyars nearest shop is too risky to reach across military roadblocks.

The largely dormant but still dangerous line separating Ukraine from the territory is currently under rebel control.

20 years ago, Nevelske had some 300 inhabitants, but most have fled.

Now, after the latest shelling in November, only five people still live here.

A little food cellar where the couple keep jars of pickled fruit and vegetables also serves as their bomb shelter.

A cat and a dog are all the company they have left.

(KATERYNA): "Everybody has left this place. Those who had money and could afford to buy something somewhere else all left. And where we would go, two old people, who needs us? Where we can hide? You better shoot us."

Russia has spooked Ukraine and the West in recent weeks by massing some 120,000 troops near its border.

It annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and the West has threatened Moscow with grave sanctions if it invades again.

Something Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to do.