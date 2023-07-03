Shares of energy companies rose after Russia scaled back oil production again.

Oil futures rose modestly after Saudi Arabia extended a 1 million barrel-a-day production cut through August and Russia said it would further cut exports this month by 500,000 barrels a day.

Natural gas futures gave back some of their 26% gains in the second quarter, and remain deep in the red for the year to date.

Dividend-oriented stocks, including many large energy companies such as Exxon Mobil, are lagging the broad market this year as investors pile into faster growing niches such as technology.

A recent drop in gasoline prices could spur holiday travel during the July Fourth break, analysts said.

