STORY: Zelenskiy met with Erdogan on Friday (July 7), as part of a tour of NATO member countries ahead of the summit in Vilnius.

The two leaders also discussed the Black Sea grain deal, which allows for the safe export of grain from Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea despite the war, and their hope for it to be extended. It is currently due to expire on July 17.

Russia has previously threatened to quit the deal because several demands to export its own grain and fertiliser have not been met.