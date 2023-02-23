Europe-minded Moldova feels the heat of Russia's war in Ukraine

It has been pushed centre-stage by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has drawn attention to the almost 3,000 Russian soldiers stationed in Transdniestria, a mainly Russian-speaking breakaway sliver of Moldova.

President Maia Sandu, who has sought fast-track membership of the European Union and faced growing economic problems and street protests, has accused Moscow of plotting a pro-Russian coup, an accusation denied by Moscow.

Following is a timeline of events in Moldova's three-decade history as a buffer between Russia and the West:

Aug. 27, 1991: Moldova declares independence following a failed coup against Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

March-July 1992: Fighting erupts with separatists in Transdniestria. Russian troops intervene and there is a ceasefire. Transdniestria has remained beyond the control of Chisinau ever since.

April 7, 2009: After communists win a parliamentary election, protesters seize and torch parliament and the presidential residence in the capital, Chisinau.

Nov. 29, 2013: Moldova initials an association agreement with the EU, The following year Russia restricts Moldova's agricultural exports.

2014-2015: Around $1 billion is looted from Moldova's banking system in a corruption scandal that brings economic and political crisis.

Dec. 23, 2016 - Pro-Russian president Igor Dodon takes office.

Nov. 15, 2020: Pro-Western candidate Maia Sandu overwhelmingly defeats Dodon to become president.

March 3, 2022: A week after Russia invades Ukraine, Moldova applies for fast-track EU membership.

March onwards - Moldova receives over 300,000 Ukrainian refugees although most eventually go elsewhere.

April 22 - A senior Russian officer says Moscow has a plan to take full control of southern Ukraine and improve its access to Transdniestria.

Aug. 4 - Moldova says the price of gas from Russia's Gazprom - on which it depends - will rise 16% in September after surging almost 50% in August.

Nov. 21 - Sandu says protesters in Chisinau are financed by Russia via the party of exiled businessman Ilan Shor, who was convicted of fraud in connection with the 2014-15 bank scandal.

Dec. 16 - Moldova suspends six television channels for airing "incorrect information", including about Russia's war in Ukraine. The channels are closely tied to Shor, who fled in 2019.

Feb. 9 - Ukraine says it has shown Sandu a Russian intelligence plan for "the destruction of Moldova".

Feb. 10 - Pro-Western government of Natalia Gavrilita resigns.

Feb. 13 - Sandu accuses Russia of planning to use foreign saboteurs to overthrow Moldova's leadership and prevent the country joining the EU.

Feb. 16 - Parliament approves a pro-Western government under Dorin Recean, 48.

Feb. 20 - The Kremlin says relations are very tense and accuses Moldova's leaders of pursuing an anti-Russian agenda.

Feb. 21 - U.S. President Joe Biden affirms support for Moldova's sovereignty in a meeting with Sandu.

Feb. 22 - President Vladimir Putin revokes a 2012 decree that committed Russia to seeking ways to resolve the Transdniestria issue based on respect for Moldova's "sovereignty, territorial integrity and neutral status".

Feb. 23 - Moldova dismisses a Russian accusation that Ukraine plans to invade Transdniestria after a false flag operation.

