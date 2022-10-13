Europe's gas prices retreat as storage almost full: Kemp

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Europe's gas futures prices
have started to soften as storage facilities become full,
signalling the need to slow the pace of inventory growth, even
though rationing could still be needed later this winter.
Futures for deliveries in January 2023, likely to be the
coldest part of winter 2022/23, have fallen by almost 30 euros
per megawatt-hour (MWh) since Sept. 13.
But prices for deliveries in November 2022, the start of the
main heating season, have fallen much faster, by 49 euros per
MWh over the same time period.
As a result, the calendar spread from November to January
has slumped into a large contango of 18 euros per MWh from a
backwardation of 4 euros as recently as the middle of July.
Traders now anticipate supplies will be plentiful during the
first part of winter though concerns about availability later in
the season persist.
Chartbook: Europe gas prices and storage
MAXIMUM STORAGE
Inventories in the European Union and the United Kingdom
(EU28) have climbed to 1,029 terawatt-hours (TWh), according to
data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.
Stocks are +110 TWh (+12% or +1.0 standard deviations) above
the seasonal average for the previous ten years ("Aggregated gas
storage inventory", GIE, Oct. 13).
And they are still rising by almost +3 TWh per day, a record
for this time of year, as traders and utilities maximise stocks
in response to government instructions.
Stocks are on course to continue accumulating later into
October or even early November than usual, boosting the total,
delaying the onset of depletion, and increasing winter energy
security.
But storage sites are nearing their full capacity. For the
European Union as a whole, storage is already at 92% of its
maximum capacity.
Storage is close to the maximum in France (98%), Germany
(95%), the Netherlands (93%) and Italy (93%), which collectively
account for two-thirds of all EU inventories.
There is still some spare capacity in Hungary (77%), Austria
(85%) and the Czech Republic (89%) and other small storers.
However, with space running short, nearby futures prices are
retreating in a signal to slow the rate of inventory additions
and encourage more consumption.
STILL NOT ENOUGH
The combination of falling nearby prices with firming prices
later in the winter and the rest of 2023 highlights the
limitations of Europe's storage system.
The system is designed to cope with seasonal variations in
gas consumption, not the strategic loss of gas imports as a
result of an embargo, boycott or sabotage disrupting imports or
halting them altogether.
The system has been filled enough to ensure gas is plentiful
in the first part of winter, whatever the weather or what
happens to supply from Russia.
But it cannot hold enough gas to ensure there is sufficient
in the later part of the season in the event the winter is
unusually cold or supplies from Russia are halted.
In that case, the market will still need much higher prices
or some form of physical rationing to conserve stocks later in
the winter.
Related columns:
- Mission accomplished? Europe fills gas storage ahead of
schedule
- Europe tops up gas stocks, but winter demand cuts
essential (Reuters, Sept. 7)
- EU prepares public opinion for winter gas siege
- Europe forced to pay even higher prices to fill gas
storage (Reuters, July 5)
- Europe fills gas storage at record rate as Asia's buyers
step aside
- Europe makes rapid start on refilling gas storage
(Reuters, May 4)
John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own
(Editing by David Evans)