Europe's gas prices slump to moderate storage build: Kemp

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Europe’s gas prices are
slumping as the combination of mild weather and reduced
industrial consumption has produced an unusual seasonal increase
in inventories which threatens to overwhelm the storage system.
Inventories in the European Union and the United Kingdom
(EU28) are at the second-highest for the time of year in the
last decade and on course to end the northern hemisphere winter
at an exceptionally high level.
Plentiful inventories at the end of winter 2022/23 will
reduce the amount of gas that needs to be put into storage this
summer in preparation for winter 2023/24.
There will not be enough storage demand to absorb all the
excess production over the summer months if prices remain at
high levels.
Left unchecked, prices would fall sharply over summer to
encourage more consumption, discourage production and slow
imports.
But the futures market is forward-looking and prices are
already falling to reduce the pace of inventory accumulation and
preserve space for stocks to be added this summer.
SEASONAL NOT STRATEGIC STORAGE
Some policymakers have continued to call for intense gas and
electricity conservation to secure supplies for winter 2023/24.
But Europe’s storage is designed to cope with seasonal
swings in consumption; it is not a strategic stockpile to cope
with embargoes or blockades.
EU28 gas storage is very different from the U.S. Strategic
Petroleum Reserve and emergency petroleum stockpiles maintained
in other countries.
Given finite capacity in the gas storage system, there is a
limit to how much conservation in winter 2022/23 can improve
supply security in winter 2023/24.
Slumping gas prices imply the limit is close to being
reached.
Chartbook: European gas storage
EU28 inventories rose by 9 terawatt-hours (TWh) between Dec.
23 and Jan. 2 compared with an average seasonal depletion of 26
TWh in the same period over the previous 10 years.
Stocks are now 218 TWh (+30% or +1.98 standard deviations)
above the prior 10-year seasonal average up from a surplus of 92
TWh (+10% or +0.86 standard deviations) when the winter season
started on October 1.
Inventories are on course to fall to around 562 TWh before
the end of winter, with a likely range of 435 TWh to 743 TWh,
based on seasonal movements over the past 10 years.
This would still be the second-highest winter-end stock in
the past 10 years (stocks ended winter 2019/20 at 609 TWh) and
far above the average of 345 TWh.
Moreover, the storage surplus has been increasing, not
reducing, this winter, as high prices, industrial shutdowns and
warmer than average temperatures have curbed consumption and
attracted record LNG inflows.
Total storage capacity is only 1,129 TWh so the system is on
track to end winter 50% full (with a probable range of 39% to
66%).
This would not leave much volume for additional gas to be
added during the low-consumption refill season from April to
September.
INVENTORY AND PRICE CORRECTION
The current inventory trajectory is unsustainable.
Traders no longer anticipate inventories might fall
critically low before winter ends. Instead, prices are falling
to encourage more consumption and redirect LNG to more
price-sensitive buyers in South and East Asia.
Futures prices for gas delivered at the end of winter in
March 2023 have slumped to 68 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) from
135 euros on Dec. 15 and 194 euros at the start of winter on
October 1.
The end-of-winter calendar spread between March and April
2023 has fallen into a contango of more than one euro from a
backwardation of one euro on Dec. 15 and almost 10 euros at the
start of the winter season.
Policymakers have criticised very high prices for gas that
prevailed for much of 2022 following Russia’s invasion of
Ukraine.
But high prices forced reductions in consumption and
maximised LNG imports, removing the threat gas supplies would
run out in winter 2022/23.
Europe’s gas market worked.
Now the focus has turned to ensuring a smooth transition of
prices and stocks ahead of winter 2023/24.
Related columns:
- Europe should thank mild autumn for averting gas crisis
this winter
- Germany’s gas stocks should hold out despite inventory
draw (Reuters, Dec. 15)
- Europe’s gas stocks comfortable despite cold snap
- Europe on course to end winter with plenty of gas(Reuters,
Nov. 28)
John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own
(Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)