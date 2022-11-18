LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Europe’s gas storage probably
peaked this week ahead of the winter after a refill season that
shattered records for its length and the volume of gas injected
into storage sites across the region.
Inventories in the European Union and the United Kingdom
reached 1,079 terawatt-hours (TWh) on Nov. 13, according to Gas
Infrastructure Europe (“Aggregated gas storage inventory”, GIE,
Nov. 18).
They have since fallen slightly as cold weather and lower
prices encourage more consumption, in what probably marks the
end of the summer refill season and the start of the winter
drawdown.
But the refill season has already been the longest and
largest on record as European countries have maximised the
volume of gas injected into storage sites to protect themselves
from any interruption in pipeline supplies from Russia this
winter:
* Refilling began earlier than usual on March 19, the second
earliest date since 2011, and 11 days earlier than the median
for 2011-2021.
* Refilling ended (provisionally) far later than normal on
November 13, the latest date on record, and 18 days later than
the median.
* Refilling lasted a record 239 days compared with a median
of
just 208 days, equivalent to an entire extra month of storage.
* Inventories increased by a record +788 TWh, comfortably
surpassing the previous high of +765 TWh, and a median increase
of +594 TWh.
* Record filling ensured inventories peaked +167 TWh (+18%
or
+1.60 standard deviations) above the prior ten-year seasonal
average.
* Record stock building erased a seasonal deficit of -129
TWh
(-23% or -1.37 standard deviations) at the end of January.
The refill season’s early start, late finish and record
injection have put European countries in the strongest possible
position ahead of the winter heating season and any reduction in
supplies from Russia.
By continuing so late into November, it has also shortened
the subsequent winter drawdown and helped make scarce stocks
last longer, reducing the risk they will fall critically low
before winter ends.
European inventories have been boosted by record high
prices, government storage mandates, reduced consumption by
households and industries, and unusually mild temperatures
through October and early November.
But the record refill has been extraordinarily expensive:
front-month gas futures prices surged to almost €340 per
megawatt-hour in late August, up from €45 a year earlier, though
they have since retreated to around €110.
Prices would have spiked even higher if China’s own sluggish
economy and rising domestic gas production had not caused it to
reduce its own purchases of LNG leaving more for European
buyers.
The record European refill has come at the expense of
consumers and businesses in lower-middle income countries,
especially in South Asia, unable to compete with Europe to pay
such high prices.
As a result, Europe’s record refill and plentiful
inventories have left consumers in countries such as Pakistan
and Bangladesh at risk of gas shortages, rationing and power
cuts this winter.
