WARSAW-A cruise missile launched during a Russian barrage of Ukraine crossed into Poland last December then slammed into a patch of forest about 10 miles from a NATO training center, exposing challenges to defending the alliance's airspace, according to Western officials.

The details of the missile remained unknown to the public until April, when a horseback rider found the debris in the forest outside the city of Bydgoszcz and local authorities were alerted. Bydgoszcz is home to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's Joint Force Training Center, which conducts tactical training for alliance members.

Russians Relearn Black-Market Tricks to Get Their Money Out

Russians plowed money into black-market dollars and filled bank accounts abroad in recent months, a response to persistent economic anxiety over the war in Ukraine and worries that the situation might only worsen in the months and years ahead.

Money left Russia in the months after the invasion of Ukraine, even as the West cut off much of Moscow's access to dollars and euros. But rather than returning to prewar levels, the outflows have kept up this year, according to central bank data, fueled by on-the-ground worries about Russia's economic troubles and the departure of Russian men avoiding conscription.

GLOBAL NEWS

Biden and McCarthy's Debt-Ceiling Deal Faces Crucial First Test in House

WASHINGTON-Lawmakers returning to Washington Tuesday will face intense pressure from leaders on Capitol Hill and the White House to support the debt-ceiling bill and overcome opposition on both the left and right.

For now, President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appear on track to gain enough bipartisan support to suspend the debt limit, but the measure could still run into procedural obstacles, complicating the race to avoid an unprecedented default.

China's Fading Recovery Reveals Deeper Economic Struggles

China's era of rapid growth is over. Its recovery from zero-Covid is stalling. And now the country is facing deep, structural problems in its economy.

The outlook was better just a few months ago, after Beijing lifted its draconian zero-Covid controls, setting off a flurry of spending as people ate out and splurged on travel.

Company Insiders Made Billions Before SPAC Bust

The SPAC boom cost investors billions. Insiders in the companies that went public were on the other side of the trade.

Executives and early investors in companies that went public via SPACs sold shares worth $22 billion through well-timed trades, profiting before share prices collapsed.

China Rebuffs Pentagon Chief, Blunting Push for Rapprochement

WASHINGTON-China has rebuffed a U.S. request for a meeting between their defense chiefs on the sidelines of an annual security forum in Singapore this weekend, the Pentagon said Monday, showing the limits of a tentative rapprochement between the two rival powers.

The decision by China formally to inform the Pentagon shuts the door for now on a meeting between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Li Shangfu, China's new defense minister, which the U.S. had proposed on the sidelines of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security forum.

China Launches Three Astronauts, Including First Civilian, Into Orbit

SINGAPORE-China sent its first civilian astronaut into orbit Tuesday as part of a new crew for its space station, showcasing the nation's expanding capabilities in space at a time when mounting military and technological competition with the U.S. is stoking geopolitical tension.

The rocket carrying the Shenzhou-16 spacecraft and its three crew lifted off from a launch site in northern China's Gobi Desert in the morning, beginning a trip of more than six hours to the Tiangong Space Station. The mission is the first since China finished building and fitting out the permanently manned orbital base, and as it prepares to venture deeper into space, sending astronauts to the moon and a probe to Mars.

DeSantis, Trump and Other 2024 GOP Campaigns Take Notice of Moms for Liberty

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.-In recent weeks, Tara Wood has introduced Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a gathering of conservative activists, brought people to South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott's campaign launch and is talking to the Trump campaign about meeting with the former president.

Wood is president of the Charleston County, S.C., chapter of Moms for Liberty, a nationwide organization that has become an influential force in the GOP presidential primary. The group, which didn't exist during the 2020 race, has become the loudest voice advocating for greater parental involvement in schools. Members are helping shape a new education platform for the Republican Party in 2024.

Write to ina.kreutz@wsj.com

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-30-23 0607ET