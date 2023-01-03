European Midday Briefing : Stocks Build on -2

Kyiv's improvised web of drones, fighters and weapons, linked through satellite communications and custom software, is giving its soldiers a level of intelligence, coordination and accuracy that has allowed the initially outnumbered and outgunned forces to run circles around Russia's massive but lumbering armies.

Tech Layoffs Are Happening Faster Than at Any Time During the Pandemic

Technology-driven companies across industries have been laying off workers at the fastest pace since the Covid-19 pandemic shocked the global economy in 2020, according to one data tracker.

Collectively, employers in the slumping tech sector cut more than 150,000 jobs in 2022, based on estimates from Layoffs.fyi, a website that tracks the events as they surface in media reports and company releases.

China December Caixin Manufacturing PMI Slips Further Into Contraction

A private gauge of activity in China's manufacturing sector was in contractionary territory for a fifth straight month in December, as waves of infections following Beijing's abrupt reversal of its zero-Covid strategy last month disrupted businesses and dented demand.

The China Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index dropped to 49.0 in December from 49.4 in November, according to data released Tuesday by Caixin Media Co. and S&P Global. The 50 mark separates expansion from contraction.

Chinese Health Official Raises Covid Alarm Ahead of Lunar New Year Holiday

HONG KONG-A top Chinese public-health official warned of widespread Covid-19 outbreaks across the country's more vulnerable rural areas as millions of citizens prepare to travel home for the coming Lunar New Year holiday.

Infections have exploded across China after authorities in November and December abruptly scrapped almost all of the country's stringent pandemic controls amid a sharp economic downturn and rare nationwide protests against the zero-Covid policy that has governed daily life for the past three years.

South Korea-U.S. Military Drills Could Use Nuclear Assets, President Yoon Suk-yeol Says

SEOUL-South Korea's president said the country is discussing conducting joint exercises with the U.S. using nuclear assets, although President Biden played down the claim.

Yoon Suk-yeol told a South Korean newspaper that the aim of the drills would be to practice the implementation of extended deterrence. South Korea doesn't have its own nuclear weapons, but is protected under what is known as the U.S. nuclear umbrella.

House Republicans Plan to Make Changes to Ethics Office

WASHINGTON-House Republicans plan to change the rules of the ethics office charged with investigating lawmakers when the new session of Congress begins on Tuesday.

The House-rules package that incoming GOP leadership negotiated with members would impose changes on the Office of Congressional Ethics, or OCE, regarding its board and hiring new staff, potentially limiting the office's ability to investigate lawmakers. The new rules would also allow the House Ethics Committee to take complaints directly from the public.

