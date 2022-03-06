Evacuation of Ukraine's Mariupol fails again, stranding civilians under siege

March 6 (Reuters) - An attempt to evacuate residents from
the besieged southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol collapsed for a
second day on Sunday, the International Committee of the Red
Cross (ICRC) said, blaming an insufficiently clear agreement
between the two sides.
"Amid devastating scenes of human suffering in Mariupol, a
second attempt today to start evacuating an estimated 200,000
people out of the city came to a halt," the ICRC said in a
statement.
Days of heavy bombardment have left residents of the coastal
city trapped without heat, power and water. The city had about
400,000 inhabitants before Russia launched its invasion of
Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Mariupol city council said a convoy of evacuees was not able
to depart on Sunday because Russian forces continued shelling
despite a ceasefire agreement that was meant to last into the
evening. A similar evacuation plan was thwarted by shelling on
Saturday.
"It is extremely dangerous to take people out under such
conditions," the city council said in a statement.
Russian news agency Interfax cited an official of the
self-proclaimed pro-Russian separatist administration in Donetsk
who accused the Ukrainian forces of failing to observe the
limited ceasefire.
On Saturday, Mariupol mayor Vadym Boichenko stressed the
urgency of getting residents, who have been sheltering in
basements, out of the line of fire. Russia's bombardment of the
city for the previous six days has been so heavy emergency
services are not able to collect the bodies of those killed, he
told Reuters.
The ICRC, which said it was facilitating dialogue but was
not a guarantor of any ceasefire, said the failed evacuation
attempts "underscore the absence of a detailed and functioning
agreement between the parties to the conflict."
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian authorities said about 400 people
fleeing the nearby town of Volnovakha under a similar evacuation
plan came under Russian fire on Sunday. They did not say if
there were any casualties.
Russia has denied since it began the invasion of Ukraine on
Feb. 24 that it has targeted civilians.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation"
that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy
its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what
it regards as dangerous nationalists.
