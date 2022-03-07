Evacuation options will be discussed at Ukraine-Russia talks - regional governor
03/07/2022 | 01:34pm GMT
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - The question of how to establish humanitarian corridors for civilians will be addressed during talks between Ukraine and Russia on Monday, the governor of Ukraine's Donetsk region said in a televised address.
Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said evacuation proposals offered by Russia so far were not something Ukraine could agree to.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage)