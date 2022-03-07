Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Evacuation options will be discussed at Ukraine-Russia talks - regional governor

03/07/2022 | 01:34pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Abandoned cars are pictured on a road as local residents evacuate from the town of Irpin, after days of heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals, while Russian troops advance towards the capital, in Irpin, near Kyiv

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - The question of how to establish humanitarian corridors for civilians will be addressed during talks between Ukraine and Russia on Monday, the governor of Ukraine's Donetsk region said in a televised address.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said evacuation proposals offered by Russia so far were not something Ukraine could agree to.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:36pFTSE Down, Gilt Yield Rises as Soaring Oil Prices Stoke Inflation Fears
DJ
01:34pEvacuation options will be discussed at Ukraine-Russia talks - regional governor
RE
01:34pUniversal Stainless & Alloy Products to Hike Nickel Premium Surcharge
MT
01:33pOver 900 Ukrainian communities without power, heat or water supply - Ukrainian official
RE
01:32pBiden to speak with leaders of France, Germany, Britain on Ukraine crisis
RE
01:29pBoeing halts purchase of titanium from Russia
RE
01:28pUK says it can no longer provide in-person consular assistance in Ukraine
RE
01:28pIs the war in Ukraine impacting Russian gas supplies to Europe?
RE
01:24pRussia revives COVID support program to help firms hit by Ukraine sanctions
RE
01:22pOil Companies' Share Prices Gain as Crude Oil Prices Spike Reportedly on Iran Talks Del..
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish