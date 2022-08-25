Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:11 2022-08-25 pm EDT
59.3700 RUB   -0.73%
12:26pSIEMENS ENERGY : no new status regarding maintenance work for Nord Stream 1
RE
11:58aDutch city of The Hague seeks exemption from EU sanctions against Russia
RE
11:57aRussian ex-mayor banned from internet, public events after being charged with discrediting military -Ifax
RE
Ex-mayor in court for 'discrediting Russian army'

08/25/2022 | 12:06pm EDT
STORY: The offence, newly introduced after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, carries a prison sentence of up to five years.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" and people risk prosecution if they use the words "war" or "invasion".

Roizman was greeted in the court building by supporters, who shouted "Freedom". He thanked them for coming as he was escorted into court in handcuffs.

Roizman's case centers on a Q&A session held on YouTube, according to the prosecution, which asked the judge to impose a number of restrictions on the former mayor, including on leaving his home and using the internet.

Roizman's former lawyer, speaking outside the court before the hearing, said the case was "politically motivated".


