Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryNews

Exclusive: Belarus won't introduce capital controls to stop rouble slide - central bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 04:07am EDT

The Belarus central bank will not introduce capital controls to prevent the depreciation of the Belarusian rouble as these would be counterproductive, central bank board member Dmitry Murin told Reuters on Tuesday.

A political crisis sparked by mass protests against President Alexander Lukashenko has dragged the rouble to record lows against the euro this week and sent Belarusians scrambling to buy foreign currency at exchange points.

"We believe that the introduction of restrictions will have the exact opposite effect," said Murin, when asked whether the central bank would do so.

Asked if the National Bank of Belarus could return to the obligatory sale of foreign exchange earnings, introduce targeted sales of foreign currency, restrict deposits or foreign exchange settlements, Murin answered in the negative.

By Andrei Makhovsky

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08/24WRAPUP 2-Belarus arrests opposition figures, calls in Nobel laureate after ma..
RE
08/24China's Economy Is Bouncing Back -- And Gaining Ground on the U.S.
DJ
08/24WRAPUP 1-Belarus arrests two opposition figures after mass demonstrations
RE
08/24Steady oil price belies weakening physical market
RE
08/24Dollar falls, riskier currencies gain, ahead of Republican convention
RE
08/24Italy begins testing potential COVID-19 vaccine on volunteers
RE
08/24Who chief scientist swaminathan says started discussions with authorities in..
RE
08/24Oil prices lift Russian rouble as chaos in Belarus intensifies; Lira down
RE
08/24Dollar falls, Kiwi left behind as riskier currencies gain
RE
08/24FACTBOX-China's coronavirus vaccine development efforts
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group